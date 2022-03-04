New Delhi: As part of India’s continuous effort to evacuate Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine, as many as 188 students are scheduled to leave for Delhi India from Slovakia on Friday in a SpiceJet plane, India’s Ambassador to Slovakia, Vanlalhuma in Košice said. Another Indian Air Force plane is also expected to leave from Slovakia in the afternoon with about 210 more students, according to a media report.Also Read - 'I am Mr McAdams': Memes Rule Twitter After TV Anchor Scolds The Wrong Guest on Live TV | Watch

So far, about 400 people have already left on two flights. "Then we have two more flights to go today and one more flight tomorrow," India's Ambassador told Mint on Friday while informing about today's flight schedule.

To evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine in the face of war, the Indian government had started 'Operation Ganga' on 26 February. The first flight under the mission landed in Mumbai on the same day.

Under “Operation Ganga”, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force are operating special flights to bring back evacuees from Ukraine. While Air India Express and SpiceJet planes can reportedly carrry around 180 people in one flight, Air India and IndiGo can carry up to 250 and 216 passengers, respectively.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday informed more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine’s neighboring countries on special flights in the next two days.