Home

News

India

Operation Kaveri: ‘India Welcomes Back Its Own,’ Says Jaishankar As 360 Indians Evacuated From Sudan Reach Delhi

Operation Kaveri: ‘India Welcomes Back Its Own,’ Says Jaishankar As 360 Indians Evacuated From Sudan Reach Delhi

The first batch of 300 Indian citizens from war-torn Sudan arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under "Operation Kaveri".

New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, on their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: The first batch of 300 Indian citizens from war-torn Sudan arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under “Operation Kaveri”. The New Delhi-bound flight with 360 Indians onboard left Jeddah Airport earlier today. As per a PTI report, India has evacuated at least 534 Indian nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

Two C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought to Jeddah 256 Indians from Port Sudan on Wednesday, a day after an Indian Navy ship rescued 278 citizens from that country. According to the official data, the total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at 534.

You may like to read

Sharing images of the evacuees after their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Foreign Minister S Jaishakar took to the Microblogging site – Twitter and wrote, “India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi.” Many waved emphatically, displaying a visible sign of relief, while others shook hands on the sky bridge as they were welcomed on their return.

India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023

India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city. The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy’s frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135. “A second C-130 flight reaches Jeddah bringing 135 passengers from Sudan. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward,” he tweeted.

India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

“Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi. They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families,” Muraleedharan tweeted along with a video of the passengers inside a civilian aircraft. “Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely,” he said.

Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely pic.twitter.com/0kCIH35jyb — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023

As per a PTI report, Sources said a C-17 military transport aircraft of the IAF left for Jeddah on Wednesday to bring back the evacuees from Jeddah to Mumbai. The aircraft is expected to land in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

What is Happening In Sudan?

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of the mission to evacuate ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan. India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and the naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the Indians.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US among others. At a high-level meeting on Friday, PM Narendra Modi issued directions for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan. Last week, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt on the ground situation in Sudan with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Indians. On Thursday, Jaishankar discussed the situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.