Home

News

India

Operation Kaveri: Indigo Joins Mission, Leaves Jeddah With 231 Indians In New Delhi-Bound Flight

Operation Kaveri: Indigo Joins Mission, Leaves Jeddah With 231 Indians In New Delhi-Bound Flight

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been rescuing its citizens in buses from conflict zones in Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in Indian Air Force's transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

IndiGo Joins 'Operation Kaveri', 231 Indians Leave Jeddah In New Delhi-Bound Flight (Image: @MOS_MEA)

New Delhi: To further boost the ongoing repatriation efforts by the Union government, IndiGo airlines joined the ‘Operation Kaveri’ mission with 231 stranded Indians taking off from Jeddah on Saturday. Taking to twitter, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “Indigo joins #OperationKaveri. 231 Indians in a flight to New Delhi from Jeddah. With this 5th outbound flight, around 1600 reached or airborne for India. Happy journey. Our Mission continues.”

Indigo joins #OperationKaveri. 231 Indians in a flight to New Delhi from Jeddah. With this 5th outbound flight, around 1600 reached or airborne for India. Happy journey. Our Mission continues. pic.twitter.com/5JtBR0sHCF — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 28, 2023

You may like to read

IndiGo said it remains committed to supporting the Central government’s mission to evacuate Indian citizens from Sudan. The airline crew stepped forward to respond to the critical humanitarian need of the hour, enabling the safe return of the stranded citizens back to their families and homes.

“We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian Government’s Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan. We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet,” IndiGo Airlines said in a statement.

Earlier, on Friday, Mos MEA V Muraleedharan informed that so far, 2,100 Indians have arrived in Jeddah, as part of ‘Operation Kaveri’.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said INS Sumedha, which is stationed at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-hit country with 300 passengers onboard, for Jeddah. This is the 13th batch of INS Sumedha with evacuated Indians, heading to Jeddah.

On Friday, the Indian Air Force C-130J evacuated the 10th and 11th batches of 135 passengers from Port Sudan to Jeddah after the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend their ceasefire amid ongoing violence in the capital Khartoum and the western Darfur region.

The RSF also said it approved the extended truce, adding that the proposal came from two diplomatic groupings that include the US, Saudi Arabia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Sudan has been on the boil as a result of the ongoing clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. There have been reports of violence and clashes even during the ongoing 72-hour ceasefire.

Clashes erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.