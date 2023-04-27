Home

Operation Kaveri: Over 1,700 Indians Shifted Out Of Conflict Zones, 600 Evacuated From Sudan

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said approximately 1,700 to 2,000 Indian nationals were shifted out of the conflict zones and they included the citizens already evacuated out of Sudan.

Operartion Kaveri: India has been in touch with the two warring factions in Sudan and other stakeholders and has been able to evacuate its citizens after a positive response from the concerned sides.

Operation Kaveri Latest Update: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said the security situation in Sudan remains volatile and India’s objective is to get every stranded citizen in that country out of harm’s way. Giving details about the ongoing evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’, Kwatra said approximately 1,700 to 2,000 Indian nationals were shifted out of the conflict zones and they included the citizens already evacuated out of Sudan as well as those who are on their way to Port Sudan from capital city Khartoum.

He further added that India has been in touch with the two warring factions in Sudan and other stakeholders and has been able to evacuate its citizens after a positive response from the concerned sides.

#WATCH | Second flight carrying 246 Indian evacuees from Sudan, lands in Mumbai#OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/4PTRZflZgo — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Jaishankar Speaks to UK Foreign Secretary

In the meantime, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and discussed the evolving situation in Sudan, as India stepped up efforts to evacuate its stranded citizens from the strife-torn African country.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Colombia’s capital from Panama, on Monday announced the launch of the mission ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and the RSF.

“Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly just now. Discussed the evolving situation in Sudan,” he tweeted on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that his government has commenced a “large-scale” evacuation effort to help British nationals leave Sudan.

“The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly,” Sunak tweeted.

India Evacuates 670 Indian Nationals

India has evacuated at least 670 Indian nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

Sudan Crisis: Latest Updates So Far

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan after a 72-hour truce was agreed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following intense negotiations.

India has set up a transit facility in Jeddah and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city.

The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy’s frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.

