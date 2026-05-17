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Operation Kisan Part-2: Sting operation exposes collusion of renowned plywood companies and corrupt officers, all caught on camera

Operation Kisan Part-2: Sting operation exposes collusion of renowned plywood companies and corrupt officers, all caught on camera

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Zee News has once again made a big revelation against the mafia who are robbing the farmers of their rights.

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Zee News has once again made a big revelation against the mafia who are robbing farmers of their rights. Through ‘Operation Kisan Part-2’, the spy cameras of Zee News have captured the bitter truth, which the whole country is shocked to know. Let us tell you that a few days ago, in Operation Kisan Part-1, we had shown how the urea meant for farmers, is being taken away by the plywood manufacturing company.

On the one hand, the poor farmers of the country stand in long queues for subsidised fertiliser in the hot sun, while on the other hand, due to the failure of the system, the negligence of the police and the connivance of corrupt officials, the same government-issued urea is black-marketed. By stealing this urea, the big plywood companies of the country are using it for their own benefit.

Large Consignment Of Urea Seized In Bulandshahr

The links of this black game are also connected with Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the police caught 3 trucks in Bulandshahr, UP. A total of 1575 bags of government urea were loaded in these trucks, which were being taken illegally to the black market. Now the question is whether this subsidised urea was to be sent to a plywood factory outside Uttar Pradesh? Was it to be used to make ‘glue’ in factories instead of farms?

Complete Mathematics of Agricultural Urea and Technical Urea

Resin is required to make plywood, MDF and particle board.

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What the rule says: Glue factories are legally required to use only ‘technical grade urea’, which costs ₹80 to ₹100 per kg in the market.

Stealing game: In order to make profit, these factories are buying ‘Krish Urea’ supplied to farmers through middlemen, the price of which is only ₹ 6 per kg due to heavy government subsidy.

Result: Factories directly make an illegal profit of ₹74 to ₹94 per kg. By getting cheap urea, they make cheap glue and sell it to plywood companies, which means direct benefit to the companies and direct loss to the country’s farmers and government treasury.

Sting Operation: System Exposed By Surveillance Cameras

To get to the root of this entire racket, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Zee News changed its identity and reached the factories of Yamunanagar in Haryana with a hidden camera. What the camera recorded exposed the system:

Reporter: What is this, brother?

Worker: It is not meant for you.

Reporter: What is manufactured here?

Worker: Glu (glue).

Reporter: Is fertiliser (urea) added to it? Doesn’t the fertiliser cause any harm to it?

Worker: No.

Reporter: What is in the tankers?

Worker: It contains formalin, and from this we make resin (glue).

‘It Will Go To Officers Every Month, Whether The Work Is On Or Off’

A factory owner even confessed on camera that no one is innocent in this business, and government officials are paid a fixed monthly bribe, after which no raids take place:

Reporter: Will it be okay?

Factory owner: “You do it as you like, there is no tension. Everything is open out here. Nobody is innocent. Everything is done in the office. Look, he is sitting. He alone handles everything. The rest at the top supervise everything. They give to everyone; they will give every month, it doesn’t matter if you work or not. They will give every month, whether you run it with one rupee or run it with 50 rupees, their (government officials’) share has to go, whether your production is on or off.”

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Parliament Also Accepted The Truth Of The ‘Syndicate’

Kirti Azad, Chairman of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, also admitted in a conversation with Zee News that a very big nexus is working behind this. He said, “These people form a syndicate (group) of 200-300 people. The people involved in the syndicate go to buy subsidised fertiliser from different places and, after buying it, fill it in big trucks. From there, this fertiliser reaches big companies directly.”

Documents Are Exposing Famous Brands

Many reputable companies that make plywood often claim on paper that they do not buy glue or resin made outside. But official bills obtained by Zee News reveal the lie of these claims:

Bill No. 1 (Sudama Wood Panel Private Limited): In this bill, ‘resin’ (glue) is clearly written in bold letters instead of the name of the goods. Its quantity is 30,000 kg, and the rate is ₹32.50 per kg. According to this one bill, the total price of 30 thousand kg of glue is ₹8,31,900.

Bill No. 2 (Century Plyboards India Private Limited): In the bill of this gigantic company of the country, ‘exterior resin’ is clearly written instead of goods. Its total quantity is 29,100 kg, which costs more than ₹10,16,000.

These strong documents prove that famous brands are buying the same glue, which has been prepared in illegal factories by stealing government urea.

Big Cheating In Testing Lab Report

The Zee News team did not stop the investigation here. The team reached a big government testing lab with the products of big and famous plywood brands of the country. The lab report was shocking. The promises made by these big brands to the customers in their websites, advertisements and catalogues proved to be completely false. It is a big scam being perpetrated on the consumers of the country.

Operation Kisan is not over yet. Next, we will show you how companies play with words to harm the government and the system, and where the government is failing to stop the looting of urea. Another big revelation on Operation Kisan very soon.

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