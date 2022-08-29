New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s special session on Monday witnessed a noisy showdown between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP as a confidence motion proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tabled in the House. “Today’s Confidence Motion is to prove that not even one MLA of the AAP government has been sold to BJP”, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly, reiterating that “they (BJP) offered up to 20 crores to our MLAs, but they couldn’t buy them out.”Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: 397 Fresh Cases, 5 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

Responding to Arvind Kejriwal's Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise and education scams, somehow obfuscate truth. There is no threat to Kejriwal's Govt. Question is – will media relent or wilt under pressure of ad money?"

DELHI POLITICAL SLUGFEST: HERE’S YOUR 5-POINT CHEATSHEET TO THIS BIG STORY