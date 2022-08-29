New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s special session on Monday witnessed a noisy showdown between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP as a confidence motion proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tabled in the House. “Today’s Confidence Motion is to prove that not even one MLA of the AAP government has been sold to BJP”, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly, reiterating that “they (BJP) offered up to 20 crores to our MLAs, but they couldn’t buy them out.”Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: 397 Fresh Cases, 5 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours
Responding to Arvind Kejriwal’s Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, “Who has asked for a Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly? No one. It is just a desperate ploy to distract from the liquor excise and education scams, somehow obfuscate truth. There is no threat to Kejriwal’s Govt. Question is – will media relent or wilt under pressure of ad money?” Also Read - Jharkhand Ministers: BJP Misusing Constitutional Institutions; Dare Centre To Impose President Rule In State
Also Read - Delhi: THIS portion of Ashoka Road Will Remain Closed For Seven Days. Check Here Why.
DELHI POLITICAL SLUGFEST: HERE’S YOUR 5-POINT CHEATSHEET TO THIS BIG STORY
- BJP is the most corrupt government Indian has ever seen in the 75 years of its Independence, said Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
- West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said Kejriwal is orchestrating a made-for-media ‘confidence motion’ just to change headlines from the liquor scam.
- “Will the media play along with a scamster or will they call his opportunism out? He has no credibility left, but I’m sure the media has,” Verma said.
- Lambasting CM Kejriwal, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The party with 62 MLAs out of 70 will bring a confidence motion against itself, then get it passed, then it will get it printed in the media. What does AAP think of people of Delhi? Wasting public money and time. If you have to do it, then discuss the CAG report and give an account of the loot of liquor and school rooms.”
- Meanwhile, AAP has claimed that the 2024 general election is set to be a contest between Kejriwal and PM Modi. The party has accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to try and stop the AAP leader because of his rising popularity and “commendable” work in the education and health sector.