New Delhi: In major crackdown on child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at 56 locations across 19 states and one Union Territory. The investigating agency has launched the 'Operation Meghchakra' to take action against gang members and individuals involved in circulation of child sexual abuse material.

The operation is targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, thus earning the code 'Megha Chakra'. The agency, being the first agency to set up a cyber crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India, an official said.

"CBI searches are underway at 56 locations in 20 states and UTs in online child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) case. The searches are based on the inputs shared by Interpol unit of New Zealand through Singapore," sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.