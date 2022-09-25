Opposition Unity: In the run-up to the mega electoral battle of 2024, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday reached 10 Janpath to meet Congress interim president President Sonia Gandhi to discuss matters pertaining to “opposition unity”.Also Read - Congress Presidential Election and Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Is Break or Make Moment for The Grand Old Party

Reportedly, at the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav to take forward the agenda of opposition unity after the internal elections of the Congress. It is learnt that Sonia suggested that the two leaders "must meet the new Congress president and decide".

"We met Sonia Gandhi and talked about opposition unity to defeat the BJP in 2024. She said we will meet with us again after the Congress presidential polls. Without the Congress, there is no alliance and they have been in the forefront of fighting the BJP," said Lalu Yadav while addressing the media after the meeting.

“We both held talks with Sonia Gandhi. We have to unite together and work for the country’s progress. They have their party president elections after which she will speak,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

It is speculated that Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav briefed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken to unite the opposition parties against the BJP in 2024. Earlier, Nitish Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sitaram Yechury on his previous Delhi visit.

The meeting with Sonia Gandhi holds even more significance as the opposition leaders came together to pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal in Haryana.