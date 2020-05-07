New Delhi: Apart from Vande Bharat, which is India’s biggest mission of repatriation that has begun on Thursday, the country embarked on another mission to bring Indians from the Maldives back. INA Jalashwa on Thursday entered Male port for the first phase under ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ to repatriate Indian from the Maldives. Also Read - COVID-19: Why Not Traditional Medicine, Says Minister as Clinical Trial of Ashwagandha Begins

1. The evacuation process will start from the Maldives on Friday. Around 750 Indians will be brought to Kochi.

2. The ship can accommodate 1,000 people but will bring back around 750 people only keeping in mind social distancing norms being followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. INS Jalashwa is the largest amphibious platform in the Navy and is based at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

4. A total of 14 ships have been kept ready to bring stranded citizens from Gulf countries and out of it two sailed on May 5 early morning.

5. Indian Navy has removed non-essential equipment in order to accommodate the evacuees.

6. Further, INS Shardul attached to Southern Naval Command has also been engaged and it is to bring stranded citizens for Dubai.

7. The Indian Navy has carried out similar evacuation operations from overseas on earlier occasions, as part of Operation Sukoon in 2006 and Operation Rahat in 2015.

8. Navy had carried out evacuation efforts in war-torn areas like Lebanon (2006) and Yemen (2015). Before that, an evacuation was carried in 1990 during the first Gulf war between Iraq and Kuwait where around 1.5 lakh people were evacuated.

(with Agency Inputs)