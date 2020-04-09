New Delhi: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a new and comprehensive plan called ‘SHIELD’ to control the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Take Strong Action Against People Misbehaving With Healthcare Professionals, Says Kejriwal

"We have ordered containment exercise in 21 areas of Delhi where COVID-19 cases have been found. We have SHIELD these areas to control the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital," Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said in SHIELD 'S' stands for sealing of localities, wherein, people from a locality will not go to other areas and vice-versa. 'H' means home quarantine i.e. people will remain in their homes only.

He said ‘I’ stands for isolation and tracing under which COVID-19 patients will be isolated and people whom they have met will be traced, identified and will be isolated too. ‘E’ means essential supplies under which we will ensure door to door delivery of essential services. ‘L’ refers to local sanitisation under which areas will be disinfected on a regular basis. ‘D’ stands for door-to-door checking under which we will ask every family whether there is any person having symptoms of coronavirus. If any such person is found, their samples will be taken and further procedure will be followed.

What is Operation SHIELD ?

S – Sealing of the immediate area or surroundings

H – Home quarantine of all the people living in the area

I – Isolation and tracing of people who have been first and second contacts

E – Ensuring door to door delivery of essential services

L – Local sanitisation of the area by authorities

D – Door-to-door health checks of everyone living in the area

I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi govt's Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19. https://t.co/3N2UauewWe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that over 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus. On Thursday, the Bengali Market in the national capital was added to the list of hotspots.

The Delhi Chief Minister further added that his government is giving free rations to 71 lakh people in the city. “Now, we are also providing ration to those who do not have a ration card. We are facing a few problems but we will soon overcome these,” he added.

The development comes as there are 669 cases of coronavirus in the national capital at present, including 426 from the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

Kejriwal also said that strict action will be taken against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The government will not tolerate this. We will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel,” the chief minister said.