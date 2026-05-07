Home

News

India called Pakistans nuclear bluff: Vice Admiral AN Pramod at Operation Sindoor anniversary

‘India called Pakistan’s ‘nuclear bluff’: Vice Admiral AN Pramod at Operation Sindoor anniversary

India's Naval Chief Vice Admiral AN Pramod said that the country effectively called the bluff on Islamabad's nuclear blackmail during Operation Sindoor. He made the statement while speaking at a press conference on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod speaks at press conference on Operation Sindoor first anniversary. Image Credit: ANI/X

India effectively called the bluff on Islamabad’s nuclear blackmail while Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s capability to strike terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan, stated Director General Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod. He made the statement while speaking at a press conference on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday.

Vice Admiral on the Operation Sindoor anniversary

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Vice Admiral Pramod said the operation reflected India’s strategic resolve, operational preparedness, and growing indigenous defence capabilities. “By striking the terror hubs in the heart of Pakistan using long-range precision weapons, India effectively called the bluff on Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail,” Vice Admiral Pramod said.

Also Read: ‘Sirf hungama khada karna hamara maqsad nahi’: What Indian Armed Forces said on Operation Sindoor anniversary

He further said the operation highlighted the strategic vision of the national leadership, which provided a “precise and unambiguous mandate” along with operational freedom to the armed forces. “Operation Sindoor underscored the strategic vision of our national leadership, which provided a precise and unambiguous mandate and the necessary operational freedom enabling decisive kinetic action by the Indian Defence Forces,” he stated.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Naval personnel participated in Operation Sindoor

Vice Admiral Pramod said naval personnel participated alongside the Indian Army and Indian Air Force during the precision strikes carried out on the night of May 6-7, 2025. “On the night of the 6th-7th May, the naval personnel also participated in the precision strikes on terror infrastructure alongside the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, underscoring jointness,” he said.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: 22 minutes that shook Pakistan and changed India’s security doctrine- Remembering Bharat’s remarkable military operation

He further noted that the forward deployment of the Indian Navy forced Pakistani naval and air units into a defensive posture close to their coastline and harbours. “As the campaign unfolded, forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled Pakistani naval and air units to enter a defensive posture largely confined to harbours or operating close to their coastline,” he added.

Role of indigenous defence systems in Operation Sindoor

The Vice Admiral also highlighted the role of indigenous defence systems, including drones, layered defence systems, and counter-uncrewed aerial systems, in the operation. “The performance of indigenous ships such as aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers validated the Indian Navy’s investment in indigenous capability, blue-water readiness, and integrated war fighting,” he said.

All about Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, killing more than 100 terrorists. The military confrontation lasted four days before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, 2025.

With inputs from ANI

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.