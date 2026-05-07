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Nation salutes forces for giving fitting response to Pahalgam perpetrators: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor anniversary

‘Nation salutes forces for giving fitting response to Pahalgam perpetrators’: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor anniversary

India on Thursday is marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. On this day, PM Modi has made a statement. Read here.

"India's firm response against terrorism": PM Modi on Op Sindoor anniversary(Photo Credit: File/ IANS)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. According to PM Modi, the Operation Sindoor also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness, and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to national security.

What happened on May 7?

India on Thursday is marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action carried out by Indian armed forces on this day last year against the high-value terror infrastructures and terrorists across Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

What did PM Modi say about the Operation Sindoor anniversary?

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “The extraordinary victory achieved by India in Operation Sindoor is an inspiring example of the remarkable valor and patriotism of our brave soldiers. Every citizen of the country takes pride in their indomitable courage, unwavering resolve, and dedication to duty. A warrior with an exalted mind and vehicles, O Bharat. In whose army these are present, surely declare victory for him.”

In another post, PM Modi added,”A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. ”

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ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में भारत को मिली असाधारण विजय हमारे वीर सैनिकों के अद्भुत पराक्रम और देशभक्ति की प्रेरक मिसाल है। उनके अदम्य साहस, दृढ़ संकल्प और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है। उदीर्णमनसो योधा वाहनानि च भारत। यस्यां भवन्ति सेनायां ध्रुवं तस्यां जयं वदेत्।।… pic.twitter.com/SBZ9EyjIP6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026

“It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” the post read.

To mark the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi along with several senior Union Ministers updated their social media profile pictures. The Prime Minister led the digital tribute on ‘X’, replacing his display picture with a commemorative image of the operation to honour the courage and legacy of the mission.

Top leaders including Union Cabinet. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal changed their social media profile pictures.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

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