Months after Operation Sindoor, Indian Army launches deadly Meerut plan, Pakistan should be worried because...

In a matter of bad news for Pakistan and China, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of India has begun work on a massive 900-acre dedicated air base in Meerut.

Indian Army Meerut plan

Indian Army Meerut plan: In a significant development for the Indian Armed Forces months after Operation Sindoor, India has begun constructing its first dedicated runway for drones and remotely piloted aircraft (RPA). Designed to enhance aerial surveillance, the dedicated runway for drones is expected to be a major boost in the air defence of India. In response to the drone attacks conducted by Pakistan during the May conflict between the two countries, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of India, under the Ministry of Defence has begun work on a massive 900-acre dedicated air base in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh for High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) remotely piloted aircraft. Here are all the details you need to know about the Meerut plan of the Indian Army.

What is the Meerut plan of Indian Army?

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 406 crore, the Meerut air base will include a 2,110-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway capable of handling HALE aircraft as well as C-295 and C-130 transport planes. Adding to the problems of Pakistan and China, the runway will have lighting and modern navigation systems compliant with ICAO CAT-II standards, enabling operations even in low visibility, a News 18 report said.

How will the Meerut plan of Indian Army help India?

Designed for large-scale aircraft and drone operations, the Meerut base is expected to handle an average of four drone sorties daily. Estimated to be constructed within the timeline of 85 months, with the first seven months set aside for pre-award planning and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the new project is set to be a big concern for Pakistan and China.

What was India’s Operation Sindoor?

India conducted Operation Sindoor against the terror locations in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, killing more than a hundred terrorists across 9 terror camps. The Operation was more than a show of strength and it became a turning point in how India prepares for future wars.

Why India needs Meerut plan?

After pounding Pakistan into submission, Indian military planners focused on what the conflict revealed about modern combat and consequently, the biggest lesson was the fact that only sustained drone operations can give better situational awareness and reduce risks to troops, making dedicated unmanned infrastructure a strategic necessity. Therefore, the Indian Armed Forces chose the Meerut plan against Pakistan.

