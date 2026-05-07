Home

News

Operation Sindoor: 22 minutes that shook Pakistan and changed Indias security doctrine- Remembering Bharats remarkable military operation

Operation Sindoor: 22 minutes that shook Pakistan and changed India’s security doctrine- Remembering Bharat’s remarkable military operation

New Delhi: May 7, 2026 marks the anniversary of one of India’s most brutal and decisive attacks that shook the terror state of Pakistan. On the night of May 6/7, within just 22 minutes, the Indian A

Operation Sindoor Live (AI Image)

New Delhi: May 7, 2026 marks the anniversary of one of India’s most brutal and decisive attacks that shook the terror state of Pakistan. On the night of May 6/7, within just 22 minutes, the Indian Armed Forces delivered a strong response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation established a “new normal” for the country’s security doctrine. Through this strike, the Modi government made it clear that every act of terrorism would be answered in the same manner from now on.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, where innocent Hindu tourists were brutally killed, it was clear that India would give a befitting reply. The only question was when and how. In the four nights leading up to May 6, the sounds of firing echoed across the Line of Control every night. Each night felt like something major was about to happen.

Also Read: Indian Government take BIG decision over future of India vs Pakistan cricket ties, they have decided…

May 7 was not merely a night of revenge; it was an operation that showcased India’s military strategy, preparedness, and messaging to the world all at once. At 1.44 am, when images of strikes on terror camps in Pakistan started surfacing, the entire nation felt a sense of relief.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Defence Ministry released its official statement announcing Operation Sindoor at 1.44 AM. Just seven minutes later, at 1:51 am, the Indian Army’s social media handle posted the message alongside the Operation Sindoor logo: “Justice is Served.”

Also Read: US to upgrade Pakistani F-16 fighter jets, putting Indian Air Force’s fighter jets at disadvantage

From Secrecy to Coordination

It is important to note that the Modi government maintained an unmatched secrecy for the operation was only by the extraordinary coordination behind it. The armed forces carried it out jointly. The government had announced a civil defence mock drill for May 7, while the Air Force had issued an exercise NOTAM. Continuous meetings had been taking place in South Block since two nights before the operation. This was not just a strike, but a calibrated message- precise, controlled, and strategic.

Significant in Many Ways

The operation was unique in several respects.

The 2016 surgical strikes had been limited to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while the 2019 airstrike reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Operation Sindoor marked the first attack on Bahawalpur since 1971.

It was also the first time since 1971 that precise military action had been carried out deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Information Warfare at Its Peak

According to the reports, the Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) even attempted to target journalists. There were repeated attempts using fake identities, WhatsApp calls, and efforts to extract sensitive information. It demonstrated that modern warfare is fought not just on the battlefield, but also in the domain of information.

Pakistan and its Terror face

Soon after the attack, the Indian Armed Forces made it clear through their anti-terror operation that their objective had been achieved. However, Pakistan chose to escalate the situation and showed their terror-driven face. When Pakistan attempted to target Indian military and civilian installations, India retaliated by striking Pakistani military positions as well.

On May 8, India targeted Pakistan’s air defence systems in several locations, including Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. In response, Pakistan attempted to target more than 15 Indian military installations, but India’s air defence systems successfully thwarted most of those attacks.

At 5:55 pm on May 10, India announced that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan had reached an understanding that there would be no firing or military action from either side.

Check the entire timeline:

Kotli Abbas

At 1:04:23 am, the terror hideout at Kotli Abbas was targeted.

It is located 13 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC).

This was a Lashkar-e-Taiba facility where fidayeen terrorists were trained.

Kotli Gulpur

Located around 30 kilometres from the LoC, this was a base of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Mehmuna Joya

Mehmuna Joya is situated 12 kilometres from the International Border (IB)

This was a major camp of Hizbul Mujahideen.

It also functioned as a control centre for spreading terror in Kathua and Jammu.

Sarjal

This location is 6 kilometres from the International Border, opposite Samba-Kathua.

Bhimber

Located 9 kilometres from the LoC, this camp provided training in weapons handling, IEDs, and jungle survival.

Muridke

Around 30 kilometres from the International Border, this was the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Saidna Bilal

This was a staging area of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Terrorists were trained here in weapons handling, explosives, and jungle survival.

Sawai Nala

Located 30 kilometres from the Line of Control, this was a Lashkar-e-Taiba training centre.

Bahawalpur

At 1:27 am, the Indian Air Force unleashed its strike on Bahawalpur.

The location is around 100 kilometres from the International Border.

It served as the headquarters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and was also a major centre for terrorist recruitment, indoctrination, and training.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.