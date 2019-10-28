Chennai: As rescue efforts to save two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson entered the fourth day, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said on Monday that the operation will reach its final stages within four to five hours.

As part of the ongoing operation, authorities had decided to dig a parallel tunnel, a metre wide and then connect via a horizontal passage. However, the process got delayed after the rigging machine was damaged.

The deputy CM attributed the presence of hard rocks in the area as the reason for delay in the drilling process, and informed that a high-speed engine was brought for drilling from Ramanathapuram.

Tamil Nadu Minister C. Vijayabaskar on operation to rescue 2-year-old #sujithwilson : Due to presence of hard rocks in the area, digging is difficult. Rescue operation is in the final stage. https://t.co/S2WoaFWIDj pic.twitter.com/VQXeWHGHeH — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

“This machine is currently in operation. This machine is capable of drilling 10 feet per hour. The 35-foot hole has been drilled so far,” he said.

Panneerselvam along with his son Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Raveendranath Kumar visited the rescue operation site where efforts are underway to rescue the toddler. He also met the child’s parents and consoled them.

The deputy chief minister further said that unused deep wells throughout Tamil Nadu will be closed immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ever since the borewell accident, #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith has been trending on social media, with people in the state and political leaders sending prayers online for the child.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and superstar South actors Kamal Haasan and Rajiniknath had offered prayers for Sujith Wilson’s safety.

The baby named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday at 5:30 pm. After the mishap, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.