Lucknow: While the Narendra Modi-led Government has registered another win of sorts by seeing the Triple Talaq Bill through the Rajya Sabha also, some haven’t been sparing of the Opposition either.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana KR Firangi Mahali said, “I blame the Opposition for it, especially those parties which walked out. If during such time too, you’ll be absent from Parliament, then there’s no use of being an MP.”

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi had hoped the AIMPLB would challenge the bill in the Supreme Court.

Slamming the triple talaq bill, and seeing it only as one part of many attacks on Muslims since 2014, he said, “I hope @AIMPLB_Official will challenge its constitutionality in our fight to save India’s constitutional values of pluralism & diversity.”

“Mob violence, police atrocities and mass incarceration won’t bog us down. With a firm belief in the Constitution, we’ve withstood oppression, injustices and denial of rights,” Owaisi tweeted soon after the Rajya Sabha cleared the Bill with 99 members voting in favour and 84 against it.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal echoed Firangi Mahali’s sentiments and said, “those who claimed they oppose the bill and will vote against it, were not present in the House during voting”.

His party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Triple talaq does not have any legal standpoint, then what was the need to criminalise it? Even if the woman does not want it, her relative can get the husband arrested. Bail will be very difficult… What is the relevance for this?”

Another Congress leader Raj Babbar described the passage of the bill as a “big jolt” to family laws in India. “A civil law has been changed into criminal law. This is a historic mistake,” he said.