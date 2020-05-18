New Delhi: A day after six workers at the Greater Noida factory of OPPO tested positive for deadly coronavirus, the Chinese handset maker suspended operation at the plant. Earlier on Friday, the company had resumed its operations after it got permission nod from the UP government for it with around 30 per cent of employees. Also Read - Manmeet Grewal Suicide: Nia Sharma Writes a Heartfelt Note, Appeals to TV Producers to Pay Due Salaries to Actors

"As an organisation that places the safety of all employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated the COVID 19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for which results are awaited," Oppo said in a statement on Sunday.

Oppo said it will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. "We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," the statement added.

Speaking to IANS, an OPPO worker said,”We have been asked not to come to the factory as six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at our manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. The company has asked us to stay at home till further notice.”