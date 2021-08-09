New Delhi: While continuing protests against issues such as Pegasus report and farm laws, several Opposition parties on Monday decided to support the passage of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.Also Read - Scheduled International Flight Services Should Start Soon, Parliamentary Committee Urges Centre

This has happened in the past when a bill was brought for providing reservation to the economically weaker sections, he said. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Leads Bike Rally To Parliament In Protest Against Fuel Hike

“We will peacefully support this bill. This issue is in the interest of backward classes and the country,” Kharge said. Also Read - PM Modi Says Opposition Insulted Parliament, Refers To Paper Snatching, Derogatory Remarks

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims to clarify provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.

Delhi | Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/e4P5hJjRIj — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met at the Parliament complex on Monday morning to formulate a common strategy on this as well as issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers’ concerns as the Monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who attended the meeting held at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides the Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.

Opposition parties have united in seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the farmers’ problems, and is exerting pressure on the government.

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session. Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.

