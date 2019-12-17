New Delhi: Leading a delegation of opposition parties, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Bill, given the countrywide protests against the CAA. Gandhi also expressed anguish at the way the Delhi Police dealt with the a peaceful demonstration at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.

“The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout country including the capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further. We’re anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Condemning the reported police “brutality” on the students of Jamia University, the Congress leader said, “We’ve an example in Delhi where Police entered the Jamia women hostel & dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students. I think you all have seen that Modi govt seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people’s voices and implement legislation.”

The statement by the Congress leader comes hours after a massive protest against the contentious Citizenship Act took a violent turn, when police resorted to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. Soon after, demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells at the agitators.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had launched a severe crackdown on the Jamia Millia campus after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march turned violent. A similar crackdown was launched by the Aligarh Police on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, who, like their Jamia counterparts, had been protesting against the CAA for days, and had gathered to protest against the crackdown at Jamia.