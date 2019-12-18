New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday rejected allegations that his Aam Aadmi Party was stoking violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the capital, instead accusing the BJP of ‘deliberately’ spreading the violence for its benefit in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election.

Addressing a press conference, a day after a member of its youth wing was named by the Delhi Police in an FIR in connection with the violence that broke outside the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “An attempt is being made to drag the AAP into the controversy. Why will we do this? How will we benefit? The opposition is ‘deliberately’ trying to spread violence here after realising that the AAP is on course to a big win in the next Assembly Election.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Kejriwal remarked, “Sab jaante hain is desh main dange kaun karwata hai (everyone knows who instigates riots across the country).”

The Chief Minister, who earlier also sought time to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order situation in Delhi, also said that everyone wants peace to prevail in Delhi, adding that everyone has a right to protest within the parameters of the Constitution.

Kasim Usmani, a Jamia student and a member of AAP’s youth wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) is among seven people named in the FIR, which also includes names of two other Jamia students and a former Congress MLA.

10 people, all of whom are locals but are not students of the university, have been arrested thus far in connection with the violence.

Delhi Assembly Election is likely to be held in February 2020, with Kejriwal hoping for a third term as the Chief Minister.