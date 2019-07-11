New Delhi: “My relationship with Amethi is personal and not political. Victory and defeat are a part of political life but I will never leave Amethi,” declared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with party workers in his former constituency on Wednesday.

At the meet, Rahul Gandhi asked party workers to remain prepared for a long battle to resurrect the Congress and said that he would stand by them all through.

More than 15,000 people turned up for the meeting for which only 1,200 were invited. The meeting was held in the Nirmala Devi Institute.

A video from the meet going viral shows Gandhi preparing Congress party workers for an arduous task ahead- of being a just Opposition in Amethi.

He says, “We have to do the work of opposition now, it is the most enjoyable and easy. You have to take care of the needs of the people here and help them in every way possible.”

He added, “You know the situation of the economy, of jobs and corruption, so there is no dearth of subjects… but what you need to do first is to connect with the people of Amethi.”

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Amethi: Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister & Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of opposition now, it is the most enjoyable, it is easy. (10.7.19) pic.twitter.com/Gg6zFQr4hE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited the home of Congress worker Ganga Prasad Gupta who had died recently and offered condolences to his family in Gauriganj.

District Congress President Yogendra Misra said that there were no political overtones to Rahul’s visit.

Rahul Gandhi lost the traditional Congress bastion Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by nearly 50,000 votes.

With IANS inputs