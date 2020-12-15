New Delhi: At a time when the agitation of the farmers entered 20th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday broke silence over the matter and said his government will address their concerns. However, he also alleged that the Opposition is misleading the famers on the new farm laws to divert their attention. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Khalistani For Modi Govt, Crony Capitalists Best Friends: Rahul Gandhi

He said this while laying foundation stones of a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant in his home state Gujarat on Tuesday.

"People who are sitting in the Opposition and misleading farmers today were in the favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their government. Today when the nation has taken a historical step then these people are misleading farmers," PM Modi said.

He further added that the agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. “The Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns,” PM Modi said in Kutch

He said that a conspiracy is going on around Delhi to confuse farmers. “They are being scared that after the new agri reforms the land of farmers will be occupied by others. Tell me, if a dairy has a contract of collecting milk from you, do they take away your cattle too?” PM Modi said.

The statement from the Prime Minister comes a day after farmer leaders observed a daylong hunger strike in different parts of the country to push for a rollback of the new farm laws.

On Day 19 of the protest at Delhi’s border points when agriculturalists from multiple states in the north intensified their movement, particularly at Delhi’s gateways.

On Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is engaging with them to decide on the next date of talks deadlocked after five rounds. “The meeting will definitely happen. We are engaging with farmers,” Tomar said.

With the movement picking up pace at Delhi’s doorstep, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined in the fast too on Monday, describing the legislations as “anti-farmer and anti-common man . He joined AAP leaders, MLAs and volunteers at the party office for the hunger strike.