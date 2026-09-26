Opposition mobilisation intensifies on CEC issue, INDIA bloc to hold emergency meeting in New Delhi soon

Opposition parties have stepped up discussions regarding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, focusing on electoral reforms and building broader anti-ruling coalition unity.

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Opposition mobilisation intensifies on CEC issue, INDIA bloc to hold emergency meeting in New Delhi soon (PTI)

Discussions have begun within the INDIA bloc regarding CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Amidst the “differences” that have emerged within the Election Commission, discussions have also taken place between top leaders of political rivals CPM and TMC. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee has received a positive response to the CPM’s letter.

According to sources, CPM General Secretary MA Baby and AITC chief Mamata Banerjee spoke by phone on Friday afternoon. During the conversation, recent developments related to CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission were discussed in detail. In his letter, MA Baby had highlighted the need to bring together the parties of the India Block Plus to demand action against the CEC and launch a campaign for electoral reforms. This letter was sent on September 23rd, and Mamata Banerjee responded to the phone call the following afternoon.

According to sources, both the TMC and the CPI-M agreed on the need to launch a massive nationwide campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the “electoral fraud being committed in the country.” The situation in Bengal was also discussed during the talks.

According to sources, MA Baby sent a letter to India Bloc leaders on September 23rd, discussing a joint opposition strategy. This letter was also sent to the TMC parliamentary party office in Delhi. It was presented to Mamata Banerjee , who responded the next day, stating that leaders of both parties were in discussions. Mamata Banerjee welcomed MA Baby’s proposal for joint action and stressed the need for all opposition parties to set aside their differences and meet in Delhi as soon as possible to “save democracy.” She also mentioned her recent conversation with Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition parties decide to come together

Amid the developments surrounding CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, the CPM General Secretary appealed for greater coordination with parties other than the BJP. He urged all opposition parties to come together on this issue and move forward in collaboration with the India Block parties. According to sources, the conversation between MA Baby and Mamata Banerjee also emphasized the need to unite opposition forces and launch a joint movement.

As part of this large-scale consultation, letters have been sent to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, the BSP and the DMK. A letter has also been sent to Vijay’s TVK, urging them to unite against the CEC and “electoral irregularities.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy also included

Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed changes to the system for selecting Election Commission members. He said that the three-member committee for the appointment of Election Commissioners should be reinstated. This committee should include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that amendments should be made to the bill to reinstate this system. His party, the YSRCP, has been supporting the BJP on various issues and has now become embroiled in the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.