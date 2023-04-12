Home

Opposition Parties Led by Congress To Fight Upcoming Elections ‘Unitedly’, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said this is a historic step to unite the opposition.

Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties had a historic meeting and discussed many issues.

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the opposition parties have decided to unite all and fight the upcoming elections unitedly. “Today we had a historic meeting and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly,” he said during a press conference.

#WATCH | Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/ds4ljcHsBZ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the meeting historic and said this is a historic step to unite the opposition. “We will develop the vision of the opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country,” Rahul added.

#WATCH | This is a historic step to unite the opposition. We will develop the vision of the opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/S5iEupslzL — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present during the meeting, said, “We will try to unite as many political parties as we can and move forward together.”

Earlier in the day, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. During the meeting, they pledged to take all opposition parties together for a united front against the BJP.

The meeting of the opposition parties at Kharge’s residence comes amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, “Will preserve the Constitution and save democracy. Rahul Gandhi ji and we met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji and other leaders, reiterated our resolve to raise the voice of the people together and give a new direction to the country.”

JDU president Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and RJD leader Manoj Jha were also present in the meeting.

Notably, the JDU, RJD and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar and the three parties are in talks to bring other opposition parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Congress president Kharge has recently spoken to several opposition leaders in an effort to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP. Kharge has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming days.

