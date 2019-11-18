New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and other opposition parties on Monday gave notice to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu seeking short duration discussion on ‘Economic Crisis in India and how to improve the situation’, stated news agency ANI.

The notice was given on the first day of the Parliament’s winter session. This session will come to an end on December 13. Notably, this is the last session of the Parliament in 2019. Ahead of the beginning of the winter session, PM Modi, as quoted by news agency PTI, told the journalists at the Parliament complex, “We are open to discussions on all issues.”

Earlier in the day, as the winter session of the Parliament began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Opposition parties and stressed on the necessity of holding open talks on all issues. “We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament,” said Modi in his brief address.

The first session of the parliament was considered productive as both the houses passed some of the key legislation. A resolution was passed in both the houses of the parliament scrapping the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.