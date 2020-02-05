New Delhi: As the opposition parties slammed the BJP government for making an announcement about the Ram Temple Trust just ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, the election commission gave a clean chit to the government and confirmed that the model code of conduct has not been violated the announcement came in accordance with the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. On November 9, the Apex Court gave the Centre a time of three months to set up a Trust which will look after the construction of the temple.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut welcomed the announcement and said, “But you all know, the decision of building the Ram Temple was given by the Supreme Court and to respect its decision is the responsibility of government.”

“Session of Parliament will end on 11th February, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi Elections,” AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said.