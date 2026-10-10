Opposition readies mega Delhi protest on October 12, Mamata Banerjee to be part of it

According sources, INDIA bloc is set to hold a mega rally in Delhi on Monday. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has agreed to join the protest while in Delhi.

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Mamata Banerjee is set to join a mega Opposition rally on October 12. File image

The INDI Alliance is gearing up for a mega protest on October 12, according to several media outlets. The move comes after Delhi witnessed a massive crackdown on Saturday over protests against CE Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has added that their chief and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to stay in the national capital and Join INDIA bloc’s protest on Monday.

Banerjee reversed her travel plans and decided to extend her stay in Delhi, canceling her scheduled return to Kolkata. Notably, the 71-year-old leader was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday for sitting on a dharna on the road near South Avenue bus stand.

Mamata Banerjee detained by Delhi Police

In a post on X, Banerjee announced that they had begun a dharna at Dwarka North Police Station in protest. She said she would not return to Kolkata on Saturday night and would join the INDIA bloc march on Monday (October 12) to protest against the developments involving the youth.

“4pm. Along with our 5 MPs, we have started our dharna at Dwarka North PS, where we have been brought. We were kidnapped and driven around in a prison van for two hours. I am not returning to Kolkata tonight, and in protest against all that is happening today against the youth and all, I will join the I.N.D.I.A march on Monday,” she wrote.

“They kidnapped us for two hours here, and drove us around in a vehicle. We have violated no laws, yet. We wanted to go to Jantar Mantar, but were not allowed. We were just sitting on the road in front of our house, in front of a bus stop, with only six MPs. They told us to remove our banner, saying nothing is allowed here, and that no individual can even sit at the bus stop. It is a super emergency. So, we obeyed,” she said.

3,000 protestors detained so far

Meanwhile, around 3,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport.