New Delhi: For the first time after 2018 when HD Kumaraswamy took the oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, leaders of regional and opposition parties came together at the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren as the 11th CM of the state. The 2018 ensemble of Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi triggered the speculation of a Mahagathbandhan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. A lot happened between 2018 and 2019, including BJP’s thumping victory in the general elections and dethroning in some state elections. Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony, however, offered another chance to the leaders to come together.

Apart from Hemat Soren, RJD’s Satyananda Bhogta and Congress’s Rameshwar Oraon were sworn-in as ministers.

Those who didn’t come

Former UP Chief Minister Mayawati, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal were the prominent faces missing from the ceremony. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, too, didn’t attend the event. He tweeted and wished the new CM

Mamata, Rahul, Tejashwi steal the show

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Ranchi on Saturday night to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel were there. RJD leader Tejashwi was seen exchanging pleasantries with Rahul Gandhi. From AAP, Sanjay Singh was present. CPI’s Atul Kumar Anjan, D Raja, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury graced the occasion.

Former CM, Raghubar Das, who lost the election was also present.

The event was termed as ‘Sankalp Diwas’ by mark beginning of an era of new Jharkhand.

Dethroning the BJP, JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, stormed to power after five years. The coalition won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. It also got the support of JVM-P and CPI-MLL who have three and one legislators respectively, (taking the total number to 50). This is the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.