New Delhi: Some opposition parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, PM Narendra Modi said in BJP’s parliamentary meeting on Wednesday ahead of the tabling of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, Modi, during the meeting, said that the Bill will be written in golden letters for those who are persecuted on the basis of religion.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have fled religious persecution in neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The contours of the Bill, however, has raised several questions over why some sects of Muslims who are persecuted in Pakistan, and Tamils in Sri Lanka are not included in the Bill.

The Congress, NCP, Trinamool Congress, DMk are protesting against the Bill. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Bill is a ‘criminal attack’. Lashing out at the opposition, PM Modi said that there’s hardly any difference between the language of the opposition and that of Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Bill as a “design of expansionism”.

“Imran Khan’s comments on India’s legislation constitute blatant interference in India’s affairs…India is protecting minorities you (Imran Khan) failed to protect. With your views similar to Congress on Article 370, CAB etc., Tehreek-e-Insaf is looking like a new partner of Cong-led UPA,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said earlier.

(With Agency Inputs)