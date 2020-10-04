New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday made a scathing remark at opposition parties challenging the newly enacted farm laws and alleged that they were acting as ‘middlemen for middlemen’. Also Read - 'No Procession, Cannot Disrupt Law And Order in Haryana': CM ML Khattar on Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Rally Over Farm Laws

"Sometimes I feel the opposition parties have become middlemen for middlemen," he alleged.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Goa as part of the BJP-led central government's initiative to create awareness about three contentious farm laws, Javadekar said that the actual situation has been politicised as farmers earn less for their products while customers have to buy it at higher rates because the middlemen hike the prices and take away the profits.

The farm laws that have been approved recently deal with this problem by eradicating these middlemen, he said.

Claiming that the agitation against farm laws will die out on its own, the minister said, “Falsehood has limited life while truth lives forever.”

“Congress and NCP launched their campaign to protest against the farm bills. I am going to ask them to look at their manifesto. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has spoken about such (agricultural) reforms in his speeches. But, the Congress has now done a u-turn,” the minister said.

He alleged that the opposition parties were spreading a “myth” that APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) will be shut down under the new laws, and the government will stop purchasing the produce or the minimum support price (MSP) would be stopped.

Pointing out the Rajya Sabha incident, Javadekar said the conduct of the opposition leaders in the Upper House of Parliament over the passage of these bills was “condemnable and shameful”.

Referring to a protest by a group of people on his way to Mapusa town on Saturday, Prakash Javadekar said he doubts that those who were protesting were real farmers.

He said 60 per cent population of the country is involved in the farming sector, but their contribution to the GDP (gross domestic product) is 15 per cent.

There is a need to increase productivity and also give them markets outside the country so that their standard of living improves, he said.

Prakash Javadekar said when he was in school, the country’s population was 30 crore, which has now increased to 138 crores, but despite that, there’s no shortage of food.

“We are thankful to farmers who have been feeding our country,” he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to increase their income.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 became law after getting the presidential assent last month.

(With PTI inputs)