New Delhi: Optimus Pharma on Thursday launched their front line COVID-19 medication Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use in the country. This comes after Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave nod to Optimus Pharma for its anti-COVID drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use in the country.

The anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir received a go-ahead from DGCI after Optimus Pharma successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites across the country. Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, chairman and managing director of Optimus Pharma, said,"We want to cover maximum demographic diversity into our trial in order to obtain data across the different geographical regions of the country and conclusive evidence that Molnupiravir is able to bring about viral load reduction over 5 days of treatment duration."

What is anti-COVID drug Molnupiravir

The DCGI approved Molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

Molnupiravir has been developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

Molnupiravir is an important addition to the portfolio of oral therapies available for treating Covid-19 patients, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CEO (India Business) Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.

Optimus Pharma has developed the API in the house at its R&D centre in Hyderabad. Optimus Pharma said the anti-COVID drug Molnupiravir has “revealed highly promising results” in its ability to reduce viral load and bring out significant symptomatic improvement in patients’ health. In the clinical trial, Molnupiravir was administered to the subjects along with Standard of Care (SoC) medication as per the approved protocol by CDSCO. The trial was successful in establishing a clinical significant results of ‘Molnupiravir + SoC’ over ‘SoC’ arm.

What is the cost of anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir in India

Molnupiravir is administered as an 800 mg dose by orally consuming four capsules of 200 mg twice a day. The drug has been authorised for 18-year-olds and above. A person testing positive for COVID Upon oral administration, Molnupiravir, being a prodrug, is metabolised into its active form and converted into its triphosphate (TP) form. The cost of each anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir is priced at Rs 63, according to a report by Zee News.

Earlier, Sun Pharma said its subsidiary has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback’s antiviral drug molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

Earlier this year, the Mumbai-based drug major had signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD to manufacture and supply a generic version of Molnupiravir in over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs) including India.