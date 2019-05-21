Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued an orange alert for Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light rain and thundershower at isolated places even as it predicted heat wave conditions in other districts.

In North Gujarat districts like Banaskantha, rain and thundershower are predicted on Wednesday while in South Gujarat region like Surat and Valsad, heat wave conditions are likely to be witnessed in isolated pockets.

The temperature is expected to reach 43 degree Celsius. As per the IMD forecast, the heat wave is expected to continue in Surat and Valsad on Thursday as well.

For the next five days, dry weather is likely to be recorded in all the districts of South Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch, remaining districts of North Gujarat region and in Diu, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.

On Tuesday, Kandla airport recorded the highest temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius in Gujarat. Gandhinagar was the second hottest at 42.6 followed by Amreli at 42.5, Surendranagar at 42.3, Surat at 42, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad at 41.9, Vadodara at 41.8, Rajkot at 41, Deesa at 40.4 and Bhuj at 40.1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, most parts of the state will witness scattered dust storm and thunderstorm activities accompanied with strong winds mainly towards the latter half of the day. As the chances of rainfall activity are low, weather conditions will remain hot and windy with temperatures in west Uttar Pradesh, settling at around 40 degree Celsius and in east Uttar Pradesh at around 42 degree Celsius.

These weather activities will take places in association with a cyclonic circulation present over parts of Bihar and a trough passing across the foothills of Uttar Pradesh.