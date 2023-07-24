Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Orange Alert Issues For 6 Districts, Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai Tomorrow

Orange Alert Issues For 6 Districts, Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai Tomorrow

Mumbai city, which is already facing a waterlogging problem in low-lying areas, is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Published: July 24, 2023 4:23 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

rainfall
orange alert in issued for 6 Maharashtra districts.

Mumbai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (Mumbai) has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for downpour in several districts of Maharashtra today. According to the RMC, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until Thursday, July 27.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Mumbai city, which is already facing a waterlogging problem in low-lying areas, is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow. 

You may like to read

Waterlogged Mumbai

Mumbai city is dealing with heavy traffic jams, waterlogged roads, and delayed local trains due to the incessant rainfalls for the past 2-3 days. Commuters are facing problem hardship because of the delayed local trains and not being able to reach their destinations on time. the maximum city witnessed its wettest day of the year with record-breaking rainfall on Saturday.

Yesterday, a part of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked because of a landslide near the Adoshi village in Raigad. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city tomorrow.


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.