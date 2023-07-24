Home

Orange Alert Issues For 6 Districts, Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai Tomorrow

Mumbai city, which is already facing a waterlogging problem in low-lying areas, is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

orange alert in issued for 6 Maharashtra districts.

Mumbai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (Mumbai) has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for downpour in several districts of Maharashtra today. According to the RMC, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until Thursday, July 27.

Mumbai city, which is already facing a waterlogging problem in low-lying areas, is also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Maharashtra | ‘Orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts till 27th July; Mumbai also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow: Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8TZZc8bEBg — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Waterlogged Mumbai

Mumbai city is dealing with heavy traffic jams, waterlogged roads, and delayed local trains due to the incessant rainfalls for the past 2-3 days. Commuters are facing problem hardship because of the delayed local trains and not being able to reach their destinations on time. the maximum city witnessed its wettest day of the year with record-breaking rainfall on Saturday.

Yesterday, a part of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked because of a landslide near the Adoshi village in Raigad. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the city tomorrow.

