The decision of the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) to choose an orange coloured jersey for the Indian cricket team in their match against England in the ongoing World Cup, is being seen by some as a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to saffronise everything.

The latest to object to the colour is Samajwadi Party MLA from Mumbai, Abu Asim Azmi, who while speaking to reporters outside the state legislature on Wednesday, said that the tricolour should have been picked instead.

“But Modi wants to paint the entire country with saffron. Today, jerseys are being made saffron. Modi-ji, the person who decided the colours of the national flag was a Muslim leader. If you want to pick a colour for the jersey, pick the tricolour, I won’t mind. But it will be unjust if you paint everything saffron…people should oppose it,” Azmi said.

The Indian squad may sport orange jerseys in some World Cup games including one against hosts England as India’s blue jersey clashes with England’s own blue. The International Cricket Council has asked all teams except England to carry two sets of uniforms.

Coming out in support of the orange jerseys, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the opposition parties were running out of issues during the ongoing monsoon session.

“Hence they are politicizing what should be the colour of the Indian team’s jersey…Why not saffron? Why they hate saffron so much?” he said.

The BJP’s flag has both green and saffron in it, he noted.

“Let the cricketers decide the colour of their jersey. Will the opposition decide that?” he asked.

With Inputs From PTI