Domestic Flight Resumption News: Ahead of the resumption of domestic flights, national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has launched a mobile phone application in a bid to help passengers order food at the airport without standing in a queue or visit any counter. The move comes as part of the efforts to maintain social distancing norms in wake of COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed lives of nearly 4,000 people across the country. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Delhi: All Flights to Operate From Terminal 3 From May 25 | Check Gate Numbers

Flyers can also get latest flight status updates, information about boarding gates and belts, airport facility , estimated time to reach boarding gate and weather at the destination through this app. Also Read - Trending News Today May 14, 2020: This German Man Who Had Been Living At Delhi Airport For 55 Days Finally Leaves For Amsterdam

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates Delhi’s IGIA informed that it has partnered with a travel app, HOI (a Dutch word that translates to ‘Hi’ in English) to help passengers navigate through the Delhi airport seamlessly and enable them to safely order and pick up their meals at the airport. Also Read - UV Tunnels, Self Check-in Machines: Delhi Airport's Strategy to Resume Flights Post Lockdown

“All that the user has to do is browse the listed items, add their choice of meals to the cart, pay online and pick up their order. The user can then choose either the eat-in or the collect-at-outlet option. Passengers can avail of this facility by simply downloading the app on their android or iOS device, sign-up and add their upcoming flight’s travel details,” a DIAL spokesperson told a daily.

Through the app, flyers can discover food and beverage outlets available the terminal. They can plan an order , through their smartphones. They will get alerts via HOI, e-mail and SMS notifications when their order is ready. Passengers can make their payment online by scanning a QR Code placed near outlets.

Through this latest app, flyers can also connect to the airport’s Wi-Fi. Passengers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International airport can also use this app.