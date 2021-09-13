Mangaluru: Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday, reported news agencies. He was 80, family sources said.Also Read - Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Shares Story of ‘Gaumutra’ Curing Cancer in Rajya Sabha

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance. pic.twitter.com/UXcLI765yP — Congress (@INCIndia) September 13, 2021

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship and guidance," the Congress party said in a tweet.