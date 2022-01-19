New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people for making derogatory and obscene remarks against Muslim women on an audio chat app Clubhouse. This comes after a video of a Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim gals are more beautiful than hindu gals’ that took place on Monday went viral on social media. In the conversation, the participants were allegedly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.Also Read - Sulli Deals Mastermind Arrested From Indore Based on Tip Off By Bulli Bai App Creator

The FIR was registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station, said DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra. Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Mastermind Was In Touch With 'Sullideals' Creator, Hacked Website Since He Was 15: Delhi Police

DCW demands arrest of Clubhouse chat members Also Read - Millions of Phone Numbers of Clubhouse Users 'Up For Sale' on Dark Web

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday demanding a punitive action against the alleged persons.

The commission took suo-moto cognizance of a video posted on Twitter, which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim girls are more beautiful than Hindu’.

In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls, said the DCW in the notice.

The DCW has demanded a copy of FIR registered, details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the matter. A copy of the conversation has been sent to the Delhi police along with the notice.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal further stated that she feels outraged over such incidents.

“First Sulli bai, then Bulli bai and now indecent sexual remarks against Muslim girls on the Clubhouse app! How long will this thing go on?” the DCW chief asked through social media, demanding urgent and strict action against the persons involved.

“Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter,” the DCW chief added.