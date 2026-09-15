OTP-based Digital locker facility introduced at These major railway stations of Delhi; check details here

Northern Railway introduces 24/7 OTP-based digital luggage lockers at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, and Delhi Junction stations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/otp-digital-locker-facility-new-delhi-ndls-hazrat-nizamuddin-nzm-delhi-junction-dli-anand-vihar-terminal-anvt-major-railway-stations-google-pay-paytm-phonepe-delhi-check-details-8525023/ Copy

OTP-based Digital locker facility- Representational AI image

New Delhi: In a matter of good news and relief for commuters who travel around Delhi NCR, the Northern Railway has introduced a self-operated, OTP-based digital locker system. For travellers who want to secure their valuables in their journeys, the facility of the Indian Railways will provide a safe and hassle-free way for passengers to store luggage temporarily at four railway stations of the national capital, i.e, New Delhi (NDLS), Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM), Delhi Junction (DLI) and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). The Digital Locker facility will be available to passengers at both stations 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here are all the details you need to know about the OTP-based digital locker system introduced by the Northern Railways.

OTP-based digital locker system at Delhi Railway stations

“The lockers use a digital, OTP-based access system, allowing passengers to deposit and retrieve their belongings securely without having to carry heavy luggage during their waiting period or visits outside the station,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer, Northern Railway was quoted as saying in a report carried by news agency PTI.

How will OTP-based digital locker system work?

Officials said passengers can enter their mobile number on a monitor panel placed near the digital locker and verify it using the OTP.

“Once OTP verification is completed, the passenger can select the locker size and duration according to their requirements. After making the selection, the passenger can make the payment, place the luggage inside the locker and close it,” a railway official from the Delhi Division said.

He added, “To collect the luggage, the passenger will have to enter the registered mobile number and verify it using the OTP. After verification, he or she can select the ‘Release’ option to open the locker and collect the luggage.”

Who will benefit from the OTP-based digital locker system?

According to Upadhyay, the facility is particularly useful for tourists, passengers with long waiting periods between trains and those travelling with heavy luggage. Payments can be made through convenient digital modes such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe and other available options.

Where to find Digital Luggage Locker facility at Delhi stations

New Delhi Railway Station Digital Luggage Locker facility- Main Hall, near Platform No. 16, below the digital display board.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station- Main entrance gate, adjacent to the staircase.

(With inputs from agencies)