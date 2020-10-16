New Delhi: If you wish to get your Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder home delivered, you are going to need a one-time password (OTP) from next month. Also Read - Centre Allows Ujjwala Beneficiaries Time Till Sept to Avail Free LPG

According to reports, oil companies are implementing the new system called Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), to prevent theft and identify the right customer from November 1.

The new process of delivery is simple. When an individual books the gas cylinder, he/she will get a code on the registered mobile number. At the time of delivery, customers have to show the code for receiving the LPG cylinder. This will ensure that the delivery is not made to a wrong person or address.

Here’s all you need to know about the new system:

Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will first be implemented in 100 smart cities. A pilot project is already going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

After 100 smart cities, it will later be expanded to other cities.

The system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.

Under this, delivery shall not be completed only by booking for the cylinder. A code will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. The delivery will be completed only when the code is shown to the delivery person.

In case the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will update in real-time with an app and generate the code.