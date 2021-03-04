New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Centre to submit the regulations for Over The Top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and others stressing over the need for “some screening” of programs before they are displayed to the OTT audience. Also Read - Dissent Cannot be Termed Seditious, Says Supreme Court; Junks Plea Against Farooq Abdullah

“We are of the view that there must be some screening. Even pornography is shown,” Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading the bench, remarked. Also Read - Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video Apologises Unconditionally For Its Show, Says ‘Already Removed Scenes’

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal of Amazon Prime’s India head of original content Aparna Purohit, against the Allahabad High Court order that denied anticipatory bail to her, in the ongoing investigation against the web series ‘Tandav’. Also Read - Your March Guide to Netflix: All The Movies And Web-Series Releasing This Month