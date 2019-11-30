New Delhi: Hours ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s floor test, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Saturday exuded confidence that the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) alliance will prove majority in the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly). “As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house“, said Pawar, who had shocked his party and family after secretly joining hands with 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante Sanjay Raut had claimed support of 170 MLAs to Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. Taking to Twitter, Raut, in his poetic style had stated,”Aaj bahumat din 170+++++, humko mita sake ye zamane me dum nahi, humse zamana khud hai, zamane se hum nahi (Majority day. 170+++++. This world does not have the power to defeat us).”

आज

बहुमत दिन..

170+++++

हमको मिटा सके ये जमाने में दम नहीं,

हमसे जमाना खुद है… जमाने से हम नहीं — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 30, 2019