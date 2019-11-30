New Delhi: Hours ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government’s floor test, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Saturday exuded confidence that the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) alliance will prove majority in the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly). “As Sanjay Raut said, our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house“, said Pawar, who had shocked his party and family after secretly joining hands with 80-hour Devendra Fadnavis government.
Earlier in the day, Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante Sanjay Raut had claimed support of 170 MLAs to Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. Taking to Twitter, Raut, in his poetic style had stated,”Aaj bahumat din 170+++++, humko mita sake ye zamane me dum nahi, humse zamana khud hai, zamane se hum nahi (Majority day. 170+++++. This world does not have the power to defeat us).”
Meanwhile, Pawar, who resigned as Deputy CM citing personal reasons on Tuesday, also talked about his meeting with BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar ahead of the trust vote. “It was just a courtesy meet , even if we are from different parties we all have relations with each others. No discussion on floor test”, the NCP leader told reporters.
On the other hand, a fresh rift reportedly broke out between the Sena-NCP-Congress over the post of the deputy CM. Besides, the allies have also failed to found consensus regarding some key portfolios like finance,home, urban development and others.
Following the disagreements, reports have claimed that the Cabinet expansion of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, which was schdeuled to take place immediately after the floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, has been delayed.