New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India’s development cooperation with other nations does not come with any conditions and is not influenced by political or commercial considerations. The remark also comes amid reports of China’s “global debt-diplomacy”, where the indebted economies that fail to payback are said to give in to the pressure of supporting deals that favour China. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, Priest, 16 Cops Test COVID Positive

Modi made the statement as he and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building at Port Louis. The prime minister was addressing a virtual event of the inauguration of a new Supreme Court building of Mauritius. Also Read - Reviving Economy: PM Modi Holds Review Meet With Heads of Banks, NBFCs

Modi also said that India’s approach to development is mainly human-centric and it wants to work for the welfare of humanity.”Our development partnerships reflect the development priorities of our partner nations,” he said. Also Read - National Education Policy Will Transform Millions of Lives in Times to Come, Says PM Modi

The new building in Port Louis is a symbol of our cooperation and shared values, Modi said.

“Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems,” the prime minister observed.

Modi said history has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into “dependence partnerships”.

“It gave rise to colonial and imperial rule. It gave rise to global power blocks and humanity suffered,” he said.

India is making development partnerships that are marked by respect, diversity, care for the future, and sustainable development, he noted.

For India, Modi said, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting its partners.

“This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation.That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions. It is not influenced by political or commercial considerations,” the prime minister asserted.

(With agency inputs)