Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at a hospital in Chennai where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month. The 74-year old veteran singer, popularly known as SPB, breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, his son and filmmakerS P Charan told reporters in Chennai. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Bollywood And South Stars Mourn The Demise of Music Maestro
The passing away of the legendary singer has left his fans saddened and several political leaders, celebrities are paying their tribute to him on social media.
Paying his heartfelt condolences to the singer, PM Narendra Modi wrote, ”With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
The President of India Ramnath Kovind said expressed grief on Twitter and mourned India’s loss of one of its melodious voices.
“In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila’ or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” President Kovind wrote on Twitter.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, ”My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on”.
Here is how other political leaders and celebrities reacted to his death:
