New Delhi: Parents of Nirbhaya on Friday hailed Telangana police’s decision to shoot down all the four accused in the rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Telangana.

Talking to news agency ANI, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “I would like to thank the police. I am very happy with the kind of punishment they have got. The police have set an example. The police have done a very good job. There should be no action against the police. Criminals need to be scared of the police. We need this kind of punishment for criminals these days.”

Asha Devi also narrated her ordeal while appealing to the government to hang the accused in the rape of Nirbhaya at the earliest. she said, “I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya’s culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest.”

“Something has changed today with the action by the Telangana Police. I am very happy,” she added.

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on all four accused in rape&murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana killed in encounter: I am extremely happy with this punishment.Police has done a great job & I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel. pic.twitter.com/frL3sRqcD6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

NDTV reported Nirbhaya’s father Badrinath Singh as saying, “Am happy with the encounter because our daughter’s rapist is still alive and we die everyday. At least the parents of the Telangana woman won’t have to go through this… It would have been worse for the Telangana Police if the accused had escaped. They did a good job.”

Notably, all the four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with a team of Cyberabad police at NH-44. According to reports, the four — identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu — were being taken to the crime scene, in Chatanpally, Mahbubnagar, for recreation of the crime scene, when they tried to attack the army of police and escape. Police opened fire and all four were killed. The incident took place at about 3 AM.