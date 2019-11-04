New Delhi: With the power tussle over the CM’s post entering its second week in Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena exploring options of the forming alliance with other parties, sources at the BJP on Monday told news agency ANI that the party’s door is still open for talks with its ‘younger brother Shiv Sena. However, the BJP said the compromise on CM post doesn’t arise at any cost.

“We are waiting and watching. Our doors are open to discussions with Shiv Sena. There will be no compromise on the CM post. We are open to the distribution of ministerial portfolios,” sources at the BJP were quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena, including its leaders Ramdas Kadam and Sanjay Raut, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai this evening.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in forming the government in the state, saying Maharashtra needs a new government as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation. All I want to say is that Maharashtra needs a new government as soon as possible and it will be formed soon, I am confident,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Fadnavis earlier in the day met Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about the ongoing power tussle in the state and also to seek assistance from Central Government for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

“I had gone to meet the Home Minister requesting assistance. I have submitted him the preliminary estimates and he has talked to the relevant officials,” Fadnavis said.

“We have also asked them to hold a meeting with the insurance companies so that the companies can help the farmers with the disaster that they have faced during the rains and he (Amit Shah) has agreed to it,” he added.

On the other hand, after meeting Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in the evening met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence. The meeting could be over the talks of alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.