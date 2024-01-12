‘Our Enemies Cannot Digest Peace In Kashmir’: Army Chief Expresses ‘Concern’ Over Terror Resurgence In Rajouri-Poonch Sector

Army Chief General Manoj Pande also termed situation in the Rajouri-Poonch region as a matter of "concern" as there has been an in terrorist activities in the area in the last five-six months.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande addresses the Annual Press Conference ahead of Army Day on January 15, at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu Kashmir News: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Thursday said that India’s adversaries are abetting and sponsoring the resurgence of terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir because peace and normalcy has returned in Kashmir valley, a fact which irks the country’s enemies.

“Because of the situation in the valley getting normal, this is one area, our adversaries have been active in, in terms of abetting terrorism, encouraging proxy tanzeems in operating in this area,” he said.

The Army Chief also termed situation in the Rajouri-Poonch region as a matter of “concern” as there has been an in terrorist activities in the area in the last five-six months.

“In the last five to six months, in Rajouri and Poonch, there has been an increase in terrorism. Terrorism in that area was eradicated in 2003 and peace was there till 2017-18,” he said.

Gen Pande said that taking the situation into consideration, the army has taken various measures such as enhancing deployment of troops, boosting intelligence apparatus and reaching out to local people, among others, to contain terrorist activities in the area.

‘Zero tolerance’ to human rights violations

Addressing a presser in the national capital, the Army chief said he has conveyed an unambiguous message to the soldiers and commanders that there will be “zero tolerance” to human rights violations and they must operate in a professional manner.

Three civilians were killed in Poonch last month allegedly during questioning by the Army in connection with an ambush of Army personnel by militants. Four Army soldiers were killed in the ambush.

“My guidance to soldiers and commanders is unambiguous — in terms of respect for human rights, there will be zero tolerance for any actions on that account,” he said.

“We have clearly laid out guidelines spelling out what you (Army personnel) must do and what you must not do in those areas and for the soldiers to be able to (operate)in a professional manner,” Gen Pande said.

In an oblique reference to the death of three civilians in Poonch, Gen Pande said the “affected village” has already been adopted by the Army.

“I visited the area following the incident. We engaged with the local community,” he said.

‘Pak’s support for terror infra remains’

Without naming Pakistan, Gen Pande said the support for “terror infrastructure” continues. “The situation in Poonch-Rajouri has been an issue of concern to us,” Gen Pande said.

It is learnt that the terrorists operating in the Rajouri-Poonch area are very well-trained in carrying out terror attacks and ambushes.

“Our counter-terror operation in those areas will continue in a relentless fashion so that normalcy returns to the area at the earliest,” the Army Chief said.

Asked about very well-trained terrorists carrying out the attacks, he said the Army is drawing “tactical lessons” from the adversary’s modus operandi.

Focus on human intelligence

The Army Chief said his force is focusing on strengthening the human intelligence which includes synergising the Army’s efforts with other agencies, adding having support of the locals is also “extremely crucial” in anti-terror operations.

“We have already taken follow up action,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff said the Army is also looking at strengthening the ability to use technology to gather intelligence.

“We have enhanced our deployment and also reoriented some of the units,” he said.

At the same time he said the troops have been told to operate professionally.

The Army Chief said 45 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

Ceasefire holding

The Chief of Army Staff said the ceasefire understanding with the Pakistan military along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir is holding though there have been continuous infiltration attempts, “which we have been able to successfully thwart through a robust counter-infiltration grid.”

“In the IB (international border) sector, attempts to smuggle in narcotics, war-like stores through the means of drones continues. But we have an effective anti-drone system in place,” he added.

In the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Pande said there was an overall drop in violence levels in 2023.

“However the area of Rajouri and Poonch did witness increased terrorist activities. The proxy tanzims operating in these areas continue to get support from across (the border). The support infrastructure for terrorist continues,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

