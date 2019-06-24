New Delhi: The newly formed Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday directed to demolish ‘Praja Vedika’, the eight-crore Conference Hall built by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu calling it “vendetta politics”.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress party, led by Reddy took possession of the “Praja Vedika”, located next to Naidu’s residence in Amravati, on Saturday.

The opposition had alleged that the government showed no courtesy to the former Chief Minister as his belongings were thrown out of the building in Undavalli, where he had been staying since 2016. The ‘Praja Vedika’ is an extension to the then residence on Naidu.

“If a common man constructs a building without permission, it will be demolished by the officers. Our government respect the law and follow all the rules,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy at Collectors’ conference.

Taunting at the TDP, municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana asserted that Naidu would be treated the same way as Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was leading Opposition.

Naidu, who is holidaying abroad with his family members, had earlier requested to let him use the structure to hold meetings and urged the YSR government to declare the property as residence annexe of the Leader of Opposition.

However, claiming that the property was built illegally on the river bed, Naidu was asked to vacate the property immediately.

On the other hand, TDP leader and Legislative Council member Ashok Babu claimed that the government staff threw out Naidu’ personal belongings without the party’s prior information that the ruling government will take over the premises.

With IANS inputs