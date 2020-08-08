New Delhi: The United States Department of State has condoled the loss of lives in the Air India Express flight crash at Kerala’s Kozhikode International Airport last evening, with the department also wishing a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the crash. Also Read - Air India Express Plane Crash: List of Helplines Related to Kozhikode Accident

"Our hearts go out to those affected by the plane crash in #Kerala. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured", the US State Department noted in a statement.

Notably, 17 passengers, including both pilots, one of whom was a former Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, were killed in what is India’s biggest aviation disaster since 2010’s Mangalore air crash, which too, involved an Air India Express flight.

Last evening’s flight-IX 1344-was a ‘Vande Bharat’ mission flight which had taken off from Dubai, and was due to land at Kozhikode. However, at Kozhikode, the pilot was unsuccessful in landing the aircraft in the first attempt due to heavy rain, and had to do a ‘go around’.

In the second and fatal landing attempt, the aircraft skidded off the tabletop runway and crashed into a gorge, also splitting in two halves. There were 191 passengers on board, including the two pilots and four cabin crew.