New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said it was ascertaining Iran’s claims that there are Indian nationals among 23 people who were on board the British oil tanker which was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are ascertaining their details. Our mission is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals,” news agency ANI quoted the ministry as saying.

Earlier in the day, Stena Bulk, a Swedish company which owns the vessel had asserted that they have been unable to contact the ship.

Allahmorad Afifipour, director general of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Hormuzgan province had said that there are 18 Indian and five crew members from Russia, Philipines, Latvia and other countries on board of Stena Impero, the British oil tanker. The captain is Indian, but the tanker is UK-flagged, Afifipour added.

Meanwhile Britain Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that country would respond to the seizure in a ‘considered but robust’ way.

“We’re not looking at military options; we’re looking at a diplomatic way to resolve the situation. But we are very clear that it must be resolved,” Hunt stated.