‘Our neighbour protecting us’: Farooq Abdullah’s remark on J&K sparks political row; BJP hits back

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah alleged that the Centre's intentions regarding Kashmiris remain questionable, adding that Islamabad's diplomatic outreach has been key to keeping the Kashmir issue alive internationally.

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Farooq Abdullah made explosive statements regarding J&K. File image/PTI

The National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah set off a row on Saturday when he gave the ‘neighbour’, meaning Pakistan, credit for ‘saving’ the lives of Kashmir’s people.

“The neighbour (Pakistan) is going to many places and talking about Kashmiris. That is why the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being saved. Otherwise, India’s intentions towards Kashmiris are not right,” Abdullah remarked while addressing a party workers’ convention in Baramulla.

Also Read | Farooq Abdullah Attacked: Accused says, Wanted to kill J&K’s ex-CM for past 20 years

He also claimed that the Centre was ‘silent’ on Jammu and Kashmir due to ‘global pressure.’ The former chief minister asked what people could expect from Delhi and whether they expected it to deliver justice. “What can you expect from Delhi? Do you expect them to deliver justice for you? Have the courage to fight, or you will be wiped out, and your identity will disappear,” he claimed.

He further urged them to find the courage to fight, warning that otherwise they would be wiped out and lose their identity. He said the government of India was silent for now because of pressure from the world, and that the neighbour keeps telling everyone the Kashmir issue is unresolved.

BJP attacks Abdullah’s statement

The BJP’s national council member Yamini Sharma accused Abdullah of echoing Pakistan’s narrative.

“Farooq Abdullah’s statement on Jammu and Kashmir deeply insults the Indian Constitution and the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone knows that thousands of people lost their lives in the valley due to cross-border terrorism. The National Conference has become a mouthpiece for Pakistan,” she said.

Also Read | Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah’s health worsens, admitted to Srinagar hospital

BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi hit out at Abdullah’s remark, calling it anti-India and pro-Pakistan. In his view, it amounts to sedition. “Those speaking against the nation must face the sedition case. The world knows that Pakistan is behind the spread of terrorism and bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, such remarks made in favour of Pakistan are condemnable. Farooq Abdullah must apologise for it,” he added.